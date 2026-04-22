KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — Police have confirmed receiving a report regarding the alleged bullying of actor Ako Mustapha’s 10-year-old son, Mikael Iskandar, by five other students at a school here.

Wangsa Maju District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Annas Sulaiman verified that his agency has been notified, Berita Harian reported.

“I confirm that the Wangsa Maju District Police Headquarters (IPD) has received a police report as stated. As of now, no investigation paper has been opened,” he said in a brief statement today.

The issue came to public attention after Ako Mustapha alleged that his son had been brutally bullied.

The actor said he discovered the incident after his son returned from school with visible bruises on his body, which his son alleged to be from a beating by two seniors and three classmates.

The actor said that he immediately sent photos and videos of the injuries to the class teacher.

His son was subsequently examined at a government clinic before being referred to Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) for a check-up.