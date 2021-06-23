Kosovo’s Rashica joins Norwich from Werder Bremen

Kosovo's Milot Rashica celebrates after the Euro 2020 qualifier against Bulgaria at the Vasil Levski National Stadium, Sofia, Bulgaria June 10, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, June 23 — Norwich City have signed winger Milot Rashica from German Bundesliga side Werder Bremen on a four-year deal, the promoted Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

Norwich did not disclose the transfer fee but British media reported that the deal was worth £9.4 million (RM54.5 million) for the 24-year-old Kosovo international.

“It has always been a dream, for me to play in the Premier League and I’m so happy that Norwich have given me this great opportunity,” Rashica told the club’s website.

Rashica joined Werder Bremen in January 2018 and scored 27 goals in 100 appearances across all competitions. — Reuters