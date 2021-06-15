‘I’m fine’: Denmark’s Eriksen greets from hospital bed

A message is seen on an Instagram account of Danish footballer Christian Eriksen next to a photograph of him giving a thumbs-up at Rigshospitalet, where he is treated after he collapsed during a Uefa Euro 2020 game on Saturday, in Copenhagen, Denmark, in this screen grab from a social media post published June 15, 2021. — Danish Football Association pic via Reuters

COPENHAGEN, June 15 — Denmark’s Christian Eriksen said he was feeling “fine — under the circumstances” and expressed gratitude for the flood of messages he had received after he suffered a cardiac arrest during their Euro 2020 opener on Saturday.

“Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world. It means a lot to me and my family,” Eriksen said in a post on the national team’s Instagram profile. “I’m fine — under the circumstances.”

The post was accompanied by a picture of the 29-year-old lying in a hospital bed, smiling and giving a ‘thumbs up’.

“But I feel okay. Now, I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches, Play for all of Denmark,” he added.

Eriksen collapsed just before halftime in the match against Finland and was taken to hospital after receiving CPR on the pitch. — Reuters