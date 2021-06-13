Kisona, Chong King eyeing positive outings in Spain

According to a statement by the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM), S.Kisona has improved her form. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — The 2019 SEA Games women’s singles ace, S. Kisona is preparing to stage a positive performance at the Spanish International scheduled to be held from June 16-19.

According to a statement by the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM), Kisona has improved her form, thanks to her previous training recently and has vowed to focus on the Spain International and concentrate on delivering her best.

“I don’t want to link the forthcoming event with my previous competitions. Every tournament is a start for me as each of them has different levels of difficulty and its own challenges,” she said in the statement.

The 22-year-old believes she has done significant improvements during her training, under the watch of coach, Indra Widjaja, who has worked relentlessly to prepare her for the tournament.

Kisona said that she had toughened up mentally and strived to improve on her weaknesses, which were a disadvantage in past tournaments.

Meanwhile, men’s singles shuttler Lim Chong King, who has been resting from competition for some time, does not want to pressure himself at the Spain tournament.

“My preparation is around the 80 percent level. I was fortunate and had a lot of help throughout the training camp as I sparred regularly with national top men’s singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia.

“I really don’t want to place any pressure on myself. If I am under pressure, I worry it could affect my game. The best thing is to not think about it too much and just focus on the court,” he said.

He said that aside from sparring sessions with Zii Jia, Ng Tze Yong and Leong Jun Hao, he is also focusing on his workouts at the gym to work on his strength.

Chong King and Kisona have taken Covid-19 swab tests and found to be negative before they leave for La Nucia, Spain, today. — Bernama