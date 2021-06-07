‘I am Nicol David’ biopic to depict squash queen’s story

The Penangite is the most successful Asian Games athlete with seven gold medals in total, and has achieved everything possible in the sport. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Being among the country’s most decorated sports stars, Datuk Nicol David’s story will soon be filmed in a biopic titled I am Nicol David.

The eight time world champion made the announcement on social media tonight, much to the delight of her fans.

“I always dreamt of one day telling my story to be able to inspire everyone to work hard for what they want to achieve, and constantly challenge yourself to bigger heights.

“I’m so lucky I had the chance to partner with ACE Pictures who share this passion with me and can’t wait to get this rolling! It will be a long journey and I’m excited to count on your support through it,” the 37-year-old posted in her Facebook page.

Being the world number one for a record 108 consecutive months and 151 months in the top 10, Nicol had won 81 Professional Squash Association (PSA) World Tour titles in her professional career spanning almost 20 years.

The Penangite is the most successful Asian Games athlete with seven gold medals in total, and has achieved everything possible in the sport.

She was also crowned the World Games Greatest Athlete of All Time in February this year. — Bernama