Tok Mat resigns as president of Malaysian Sepak Takraw Association

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 ― Datuk Seri Ahmad Ismail has announced his resignation as the president of the Malaysian Sepak Takraw Association (PSM), effective midnight last night.

Ahmad, better known as Tok Mat, who has held the helm of PSM since December 27, 2002, said that the decision was made out of a sense of responsibility for the conflict that has plagued the sport’s governing body lately.

“Leaders come and go but PSM must be defended, this is my hope,” he said in the PM Bersama AM programme, produced by Astro Arena last night.

He also took the opportunity to thank all the members of the association for their cooperation with the programmes and tournaments organised by PSM over the years, including the Sepak Takraw League.

On May 20, the Asian Sepak Takraw Federation (ASTAF) removed PSM as an affiliate member with immediate effect, after it was found guilty, following Ahmad’s actions in sending a letter to the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and which was copied to the International Olympics Committee (IOC) in his capacity as ASTAF deputy president on Feb 24.

Ahmad was found guilty of breaching the written undertakings given to the International Sepak Takraw Federation (ISTAF) and ASTAF on March 14, 2008 “to support ISTAF and ASTAF to establish and maintain efficient administration of the federation.”

Subsequently, he was slapped with a 15-year ban from participating in any sepak takraw activities, starting May 6, for several offences related to the same letter.

Thus far, eleven members have decided to pull out from the national governing body, namely, the Putrajaya Federal Territory Sepak Takraw Association (PESTAP); Gabungan Sepak Takraw Kelantan (Gastak); Johor Sepak Takraw Association (PSJ); Selangor Sepak Takraw Association (PSS); Kedah Sepak Takraw Association (PESTAK) and Terengganu State Sepaktakraw Association (PSNT).

Also taking this step are the Perak Darul Ridzuan Sepak Takraw Association (PERSEDAR), Sarawak Sepak Takraw Association (PSS), Negeri Sembilan Sepak Takraw Association (PESTANS), Perlis Sepak Takraw Association (PSTPs) and Sabah Sepaktakraw Association (ASTAKA). ― Bernama