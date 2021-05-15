Perak FC treasurer to meet MB over players’ salary arrears

According to him, Perak FC has cleared the salary arrears for four months from November 2020 to February 2021. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

BAGAN SERAI, May 15 — Perak FC treasurer Datuk Sham Mat Sahat will hold a meeting with Menteri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad to resolve the salary arrears of the club’s players in the near future.

He said the meeting was aimed at convincing Saarani that the two-month salary arrears should be settled as soon as possible.

According to him, Perak FC has cleared the salary arrears for four months from November 2020 to February 2021 amounting to RM3.5 million, and it will ask government-linked companies (GLCs) to help settle the salary arrears for March and April this year.

In the meantime, Sham said he was willing to resign after the salary arrears of Perak players were settled, and he would meet with the Perak Football Association (PAFA) and Perak FC executive committee before resigning to ensure they had a suitable candidate to fill the post.

“I am willing to resign as Perak FC Treasurer, but I will continue to be the liaison between the state government and Perak football,” he said. — Bernama