PSB Presidential Council member gives cash incentive to Pandelela for her gold medal win

Datuk Seri Abang Aditjaya Abang Alwi (right) hands over to cheque to Pandelela’s brother, Pardika. ― Borneo Post pic

SIBU, May 12 ― Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Presidential Council member Datuk Seri Abang Aditjaya Abang Alwi yesterday gave RM10,000 to Pandelela Rinong for her gold medal feat in the women’s 10m platform event at Fina Diving World Cup 2021 Championships in Tokyo, Japan, last Wednesday .

The money was handed over to her brother, Pardika Indoma Pamg in Kuala Lumpur yesterday morning as Pandelela is still in quarantine at a hotel after coming home from Japan.

“With all her sacrifices and commitment, this is just a token of contribution from me to encourage and inspire her to train harder for better days to come,” he said in a media statement.

Pandelela, the 28-year-old Bidayuh hailing from Kampung Jugan in Bau, won Malaysa’s first-ever gold medal in the Fina Diving World Cup in Tokyo, Japan.

Aditjaya, who is also Tanjong Manis Sports and Recreation Association Chairman, said Pandelela deserves to be given recognition that commensurate with her outstanding achievements.

“She deserves to be given the title datukship for her inspiring display of courage and stellar performance which not only bring glory to Sarawak but also to the country as a whole.’

Aditjaya hoped his little contribution would further boost and motivate Pandelela to strive harder and aim higher as she will be taking part in the Tokyo Olympics diving event which will be held from July 23 to August 8 in Tokyo, Japan.

“Although Pandelela is still in quarantine, I had the opportunity to personally congratulate her via video call this morning.” ― Borneo Post