JDT v KDA FC: Tension in matches normal, FAM will take action when necessary, says sec-gen

JDT and KDA FC in a tense moment at the end of the first half of the Super League game at Stadium Darul Aman in Alor Setar, May 4, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — It is normal for situation to get tense in highly charged football matches as emotions are running high, hence it should not be exaggerated, said Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) secretary general Stuart Ramalingam.

Commenting on the reactions to reigning champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and Kedah Darul Aman (KDA) FC match on Tuesday, Stuart said football is a physical game, which often leads to a certain amount aggression and confrontations on the pitch.

However, he assured that FAM, as the national football governing body, will take the necessary actions and disciplinary decisions when needed.

“I have not seen the match report (from the commissioner) but I don’t see any major incidences. Maybe emotions are high in this type of games, where the top of the table teams clash involving a last minute penalty.

“You don’t expect anything less, it’s a sign of passion, emotions of two teams competing for the league title, it happens in football all around the world. I believe in the press conference the coach (Aidil Sharin Sahak) answered it very professionally.

“I think this is not a big issue for something that needs an entire new campaign,” he told reporters after the M3 League draw and sponsorship signing ceremony between the Amateur Football League (AFL) and Extra Joss, last night.

Bergson da Silva’s penalty conversion in the injury time, after Mohamadou Sumareh was brought down by Renan Alves, ensured JDT’s return with three points from Darul Aman Stadium on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, AFL chairman Datuk Yusoff Mahadi said the standard operating procedures (SOP) for the third division league will only be announced about a week before the kick off scheduled on June 4 depending on the situation at the time

With the implementation of fresh movement control order (MCO) in several districts in Selangor, Johor, Kedah and Kuala Lumpur among others, Yusoff said the kick-off date might be delayed if the situation did not permit.

“We do not know the situation early next month, maybe the SOP will change. We will wait for the final SOP...We have the approval (for the league) but subject to factors taking place at the end of the month, the situation maybe different,” he said. — Bernama