KL City FC hold JDT to 1-1 draw in Super League

JDT’s Hariss Harun celebrates after scoring a goal against KL City FC, April 30, 2021. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 ― Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC stoutly held back Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) from returning to their winning streak with a 1-1 draw at Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras in the Super League last night.

Starting as the favourites, the Southern Tigers dominated the first half and almost took the lead but a curling kick outside the penalty box by import player Gonzalo Gabriel Cabrera struck the goal post in the 38th minute.

Later, it was the turn of import player Romei Morales to cheer up the home fans when he easily pushed the ball into the JDT goal from a header by Muhammad Fakrul Aiman Sidid in the third minute of injury time in the first half.

In the second half, JDT did not wait long to equalise the score through a header by team captain Hariss Harun in the 55th minute from a corner kick by Muhammad Nazmi Faiz Mansor.

The equal position remained until the final whistle and both teams had to be contented with a point each.

The draw is not a threat to the position of JDT who remained at the top of the table with 24 points in 11 games while KL City FC are in the seventh spot with 13 points.

Meanwhile, Kedah Darul Aman FC seized the second position in the league with 23 points from Terengganu FC (21 points) after crushing Melaka United FC, 3-1, at Hang Jebat Stadium in Melaka.

Import player, Kpah Sherman put the visitors ahead after converting a penalty in the 18th minute before Stefan Nikolic equalised the score also through a penalty in the 38th minute.

The Red Eagles doubled the score moments into the second half by Sherman again in the 62nd minute before Baddrol Bakhtiar took it to 3-1 for Kedah to collect full points four minutes before the match ended.

With the loss, Melaka United FC stayed in the eight spot in the standings with 10 points after playing 11 matches. ― Bernama