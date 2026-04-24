SHAH ALAM, April 24 — Police have detained a foreign woman to assist in investigations following the discovery of a man’s body at a residence in Klang, near here, yesterday.

North Klang district police chief ACP S. Vijaya Rao confirmed the incident and said police received information on the discovery of the body of a foreign man at 3.15pm at the residence.

He said the 32-year-old woman was arrested following the discovery, and the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

“The incident is believed to stem from a misunderstanding between the victim and the suspect.

“Further investigations are ongoing and the public is advised not to spread any speculation that could disrupt the investigation process or affect public order,” he said in a statement yesterday. — Bernama