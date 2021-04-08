Super League: Perak come from behind to beat UiTM FC 3-2

In the second half, Perak finally equalised when naturalised national player Guilherme De Paula converted a penalty in the 69th minute. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — Perak FC staged a strong fightback to defeat Super League minnows UiTM FC 3-2 at Perak Stadium in Ipoh last night.

Ghanaian striker Nana Poku shocked the hosts in the 20th minute through a penalty, which was awarded after he was brought down by Perak FC defender Muhammad Danish Haziq Saiful Hisham while making a solo run into the penalty box.

Nana Poku then found the net again after beating an offside trap to calmly tuck the ball into the left corner of the goal in the 40th minute.

Stung by the two goals, Perak stepped up the pace and were rewarded when midfielder Raianderson Da Costa Morais tapped in J. Partiban’s corner kick in injury time of the first half.

In the second half, Perak finally equalised when naturalised national player Guilherme De Paula converted a penalty in the 69th minute before Raianderson became the hero by scoring his second goal in the 77th minute to give Perak victory. — Bernama