Terengganu FC coach not hitting panic button, says still more opportunities for the team

Terengganu FC’s Makan Konate (second right) in action with PJ City FC player Prabakaran Kanadasan during the Super League match in Gong Badak April 2, 2021. ― Bernama pic

KUALA NERUS, April 3 ― Terengganu FC (TFC) head coach Nafuzi Zain is not going to hit the panic button but will continue to keep the team hunting for victory in the ongoing Super League competition.

According to Nafuzi, The Turtles are on the right track in its mission to win the championship and there are still several opportunities for his team to collect points in the upcoming matches.

“We failed to win in three games ... lost seven points, but we can still compete for the top position (in the league) because there are many more matches after this,” he said after the match against PJ City FC at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium, here last night.

The game was tied at 0-0 causing the team to falter from second to third place in the Super League.

Meanwhile, PJ City FC, head coach P. Maniam said he was very satisfied as the team managed to take home a valuable point on the opponent's turf.

However, he does not want to remain complacent and will push the team to continue showing good results in order to be on top of the table in the Super League this season.

“I always tell them that performance is key, if every player performs well we will achieve good results,” he said, adding that he was extremely pleased with goalkeeper, Kalamullah Al-Hafiz Mat Rowi’s performance. ― Bernama