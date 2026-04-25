BATU KAWAN, April 25 — Development allocation for Penang has increased by up to 60 per cent compared with 2022, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said allocations to the state, which were below RM5 billion in 2021 and 2022, had been consistently increased since 2023.

“So in 2023, Penang was allocated RM5.7 billion, 2024 (RM5.8 billion), 2025 (RM7.6 billion) and for this year, RM7.8 billion.

“This is a rightful and reasonable allocation, reflecting an increase of nearly 60 per cent compared with 2022,” he said when speaking at the Road Transport Department’s (JPJ) 80th Anniversary Celebration and the JPJ MADANI Mega Carnival at the State Stadium grounds here today.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said among the key projects implemented in Penang were the Light Rail Transit (LRT) Mutiara Line project and the Traffic Dispersal Project between Juru Toll Plaza and Sungai Dua Toll Plaza (PTJSD).

Meanwhile, he stressed that the government was not neglecting other states, and had continued to increase development allocations nationwide in line with the growth in government revenue.

After the event, Anwar chaired the Seberang Perai Tengah District Development Meeting at the Seberang Perai City Council building in Bukit Mertajam near here.

The 45-minute meeting, among other things, discussed local development issues including infrastructure, economic growth and the well-being of the people in the district. — Bernama