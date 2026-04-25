SYDNEY, April 25 — Australian Rules football said today it has fired the chair of its appeals board after it reduced a player’s penalty for using a homophobic slur because offensive language was “commonplace” on the field.

The ruling on Thursday provoked outrage.

“The AFL advises that it has terminated the appointment of Will Houghton KC as Chair of the AFL Appeals Board effective immediately,” the Australian Football League said in a statement today.

“Houghton served as Chair since his appointment in March 2024 and has contributed at club level over many years and the AFL thanks him for his service.”

St Kilda’s Lance Collard was suspended for nine weeks this month after an AFL tribunal found he insulted an opponent with an “entirely unacceptable” homophobic slur.

The 21-year-old was sanctioned in 2024 for making a similar comment.

But the appeals board reduced the latest penalty on the grounds it was “manifestly excessive”.

It argued that Aussie Rules was a “hard game” and “highly competitive”.

“It is commonplace that players can employ language from time to time which is racist, sexist or homophobic whilst on the field,” the appeals board said.

The AFL condemned the appeal board’s ruling.

“The AFL strongly rejects the statement not only that such language is commonplace, but also any implication that may be a factor in determining the severity of the sanction,” chief executive Andrew Dillon said a day after the ruling.

“We will not accept, excuse or normalise behaviour and language that demeans, discriminates or vilifies people based on who they are.”

Australian Rules, a dynamic kicking and passing game similar to Gaelic football, is the country’s most popular spectator sport.

It has long been marred by incidents of homophobia and racism. — AFP