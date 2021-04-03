Kedah Darul Aman FC coach says looking forward to face Selangor FC in Super League

Sri Pahang FC’s Mohd Faisal Mohd Rosli (right) in action with Kedah Darul Aman FC’s Mohd Rizal Mohd Ghazali during the match in Alor Setar April 2, 2021. ― Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, April 3 ― Kedah Darul Aman FC (KDA FC) hope to continue their winning streak after beating Sri Pahang FC at the Darul Aman Stadium, here last night.

KDA FC head coach Aidil Sharin Sahak said after last night's third consecutive victory, his players would be more motivated to face their next opponent, Selangor FC, next Tuesday.

“We will stay focused on every match, the match (last night) is over, so now we need to focus on how to face Selangor FC as they are a strong team.

“We will evaluate their game in previous matches and our players are looking forward to play against the team,” he told a press conference after the match ended with KDA FC 3-1 win over Sri Pahang.

With the win, the Helang Merah squad have moved to second place in the league behind leader Johor Darul Ta’zim.

Commenting on KDA FC's performance in the match, Aidil Sharin said it was a slow game in the first 15 minutes before his players gained momentum and finally scored the opening goal in the 37th minute.

“After that, we continued to keep up the good work and though Sri Pahang managed to score the equaliser, we managed to control the game and scored two more goals to win this match. Cheers to the players,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sri Pahang coach Dollah Salleh expressed his disappointment as he did not expect the referee to show a red card to his player Herold Goulan in the 17th minute after tripping opponent Kipre Tchetche.

He said this caused the team to continue to play under pressure, especially in the second half which saw KDA FC scoring two goals.

“Our aim was to win or at least draw the match but we did not achieve either. In the first half we could still keep up but in the second half the players were already getting tired,” he said.

Last night's results saw Sri Pahang remain at the bottom two of the Super League chart with only four points after six matches. ― Bernama