Super League: MUFC still searching for rhythm after draw with Sabah

Melaka United Football Club (MUFC) coach Zainal Abidin Hassan. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

MELAKA, Mar 7 — Melaka United Football Club (MUFC) coach Zainal Abidin Hassan admitted that his players are still looking for their rhythm after they kicked off this season’s Super League campaign with a 1-1 draw against Sabah FC.

Expressing his frustration at his side’s inability to capitalise on the home ground advantage, he said his players also failed to execute many goal scoring opportunities.

In the match at the Hang Jebat Stadium here last night, MUFC shared the spoils with the visitors through S. Kumaahran’s equaliser in the 63rd minute after Sabah FC took the lead in extra time of the first half.

“The players are still building their understanding, what’s important to me is that we need to improve the quality of our players to to garner full points. I’ll conduct a post mortem on my team’s performance,” he said when met after the match.

On the second match against PJ City FC this Wednesday, Zainal Abidin hoped that his players would be able to stay fit and injury-free ahead of the tight competition schedule.

Meanwhile, Sabah FC head coach Kurniawan Dwi Yulianto said the one point collected from the match was crucial to boost his team’s morale for the upcoming match.

“We relied solely on the strength of local players without the presence of import players for this match, overall I’m satisfied with the performance of my team.

“All our import players are still undergoing quarantine and hopefully, we can they play in the next match,” he said.

Sabah FC are scheduled to meet Kedah FC at the Darul Aman Stadium on Tuesday. —Bernama