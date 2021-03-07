Pearly-Thinaah in high spirits, eye maiden title at Swiss Open

File picture shows Pearly Tan Koong (left) and M Thinaah celebrating their victory in the 2019 Victor Malaysia International Series Women’s Doubles Final at the Badminton Arena in Ipoh, June 23, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 7 — After upsetting their teammates in the women’s doubles semifinal, unseeded Malaysian pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah are all fired up to take on the Stoeva sisters Gabriela and Stefani of Bulgaria in the Swiss Open badminton final tonight.

Pearly-Thinaah beat the second seeded Chow Mei Kuan-Lee Meng Yean 10-21, 21-14, 21-16 at the St Jakobshalle, Basel last night, and are now only a win away from their maiden Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour title.

Pearly, 20, said the wrong strategy of being too defensive and lack of patience cost them the first game but they tightened their team work and played with more confidence to prevail in the next two games.

“Reaching the final is the biggest achievement for Thinaah and I this year. Now we have nothing to lose against the third seeds (Bulgarians). We just hope to give our best and fight all the way,” the former World Junior Championship silver medallist said.

Thinaah, 23, said their trust in each other and the ability to rectify their mistakes were the main reason for their victory.

“For the final, we do not want to put too much pressure on ourselves. Coming this far is a good achievement. But we will definitely give our best and hope we can make a miracle tomorrow (tonight),” she said. — Bernama