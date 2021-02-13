Medvedev skips dessert in hope of sweeter success in Melbourne

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev reacts during his third round match against Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic at the Australian Open in Melbourne Park in Melbourne, February 13, 2021. .— Reuters pic

MELBOURNE, Feb 13 — Most people would reward themselves after winning their first five-setter at a Grand Slam, but Daniil Medvedev’s real battle begins when he returns to his hotel room — staying away from the sweets he has sworn off at this year’s Australian Open.

The Russian, who beat Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic 6-3 6-3 4-6 3-6 6-0 today, admits he has a sweet tooth but says he is denying himself treats to boost his chances of winning a maiden Grand Slam in Melbourne.

“I just like sugar... sweet desserts, tiramisu, panna cotta, anything,” Medvedev told a news conference. “(But) I don’t eat sugar during the tournament.

“I’ve got five cakes in my room. After the tournament it’s going to be a big fight with the cakes.”

Medvedev’s skinny frame is a result of his naturally high metabolism, but the 25-year-old has also begun being careful about what he eats.

“So many people when they see me, they say, ‘OK, I never saw anybody eat so much’. But I can’t get up even one kilo, I swear,” he said. “Many people probably hate me for this.

“Now I’m coming back to like two or three years ago when I tried to take care of what I eat. I’ve started to take more and more care about it because I feel it’s very important.” — Reuters