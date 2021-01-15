V Shem-Wee Kiong only Malaysians left in Thailand Open

Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong (pic) only took 40 minutes before defeating their compatriots Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani; winning 21-16 and 21-19 in the quarter-finals match telecast live by a local private television station. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 ― National professional men’s doubles player Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong, emerged as the only Malaysian survivors after other national shuttlers crashed out of the Yonex Thailand Open Badminton Tournament held at Impact Arena in Bangkok, today.

The unseeded Malaysian pair only took 40 minutes before defeating their compatriots Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani; winning 21-16 and 21-19 in the quarter-finals match telecast live by a local private television station.

V Shem and Wee Kiong, the 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallists will meet young Indonesian doubles pair, Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin in the last four, tomorrow.

The unseeded Indonesian pair advanced into the semifinals by defeating English veteran pair, Marcus Ellis and Chris Langridge, 12-21, 21-14 and 21-15.

Meanwhile, national top men’s singles shuttler, Lee Zii Jia failed to advance into the semifinals after losing 17-21 and 15-21 to world number two, Chou Tien Chen of Taiwan in another quarterfinals match.

Quarterfinals results:

(Note: All Malaysian unless stated and [ ] denotes seeding)

Men’s Singles:

[2] Chou Tien Chen (TPE) bt [8] Lee Zii Jia 21-17, 21-15

Men’s Doubles:

Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong bt Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani 21-16, 21-19

[6] Lee Yang-Wang Chi-Lin (TPE) bt Teo Ee Yi-Ong Yew Sin 23-21, 21-15

Women’s Doubles:

[5] Greysia Polii-Apriyani Rahayu (INA) bt M.Thinaah-Pearly Tan 21-15, 21-12

Mixed Doubles:

[1] Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai (THA) bt [5] Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying 21-18, 21-17 ― Bernama