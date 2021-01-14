Malaysia’s Liu Ying aims to go further at Thai Open

Malaysia’s Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying react during their mixed doubles quarter-final match against Japan’s Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino during the 2019 BWF Badminton World Championships in Basel August 23, 2019. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — After two good performances in the preliminary rounds, professional mixed doubles shuttler Goh Liu Ying aims to go further at the ongoing Yonex Thailand Open at the Impact Arena, Bangkok.

The 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallist said she and her partner Chan Peng Soon have started to find their rhythm after two rounds in the preliminary stage in the BWF World Tour Finals Super 1000 championship.

The fifth seeds started their campaign with a 22-20 and 21-18 straight sets victory against young Indonesian pair Adnan Maulana-Mychelle Crhystine Bandaso in the first round before defeating unseeded Dutch pair Robin Tabeling-Selena Piek 21-18 and 21-13 in the second round.

“After two rounds in the preliminary stage, Peng Soon’s and my performance on court is getting better and I feel we are doing better than we expected. We hope to display a more energetic performance in the quarter-finals tomorrow,” she told Bernama via Whatsapp.

Peng Soon-Liu Ying will be up against favourites Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai after the Thai pair overcame Malaysian pair Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai 20-22, 21-18 and 21-12, today.

After this tournament, the national squad will be competing in the Toyota Thailand Open from January 19-24 at the same venue. — Bernama