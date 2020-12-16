FAM sec-gen: UKM FC, FUFC definitely out of 2021 M-League

Thomas Abbey of PKNP FC is blocked by Felda United’s Ahmad Haziq Ahmad Puad (right) during the 2019 Super League match at the Tun Abdul Razak Stadium, Maran February 10, 2019. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 16 — UKM FC and Felda United FC are definitely out of next season’s Malaysia League (M-League) competition after their appeals were rejected by the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM).

FAM secretary-general Stuart Ramalingam explained that the FAM Club Licensing First Instance Body (FIB) decided to reject their appeals after finding that the documents submitted to the governing body showed they did not have the financial standings to survive for one season.

He, however, said both teams could still feature in the M3 League in 2021, although that would be up to the teams’ management.

“This means only 11 teams will feature in next season’s Premier League campaign (including the soon-to-be-formed FAM-NSC Project Squad), and there are no changes in terms of the decision taken against the two teams,” he said after attending the 4th MFL Partnership meeting today.

FAM, had earlier, decided not to allow both teams to compete in the 2021 M-League after failing to meet the requirements for the privatisation of football clubs (FC). — Bernama