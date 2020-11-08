Durakovic praises Leandro for powering Perak into quarterfinals

Leandro Dos Santos' hat-trick helped Perak subdue Kelantan United. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Nov 8 — Perak coach Mehmed Durakovic was jubilant with import striker, Leandro Dos Santos for blasting a hat-trick to help Perak subdue Kelantan United 4-0 in the first round of Malaysia Cup at Stadium Perak here last night.

He hoped the Brazilian would maintain his performance in the quarter-finals against Terengganu.

“Leandro was just brilliant in the 90 minutes. The three goals by him showed he carried out his task exceptionally well tonight,” he said a media conference at Stadium Perak here last night.

In the match, Perak’s goals were scored by Leandro in the 7th, 21st, 48th minutes and one more was netted by Rai Anderson in the 90th minute.

Apart from that, Mehmed said the victory proved the success of his boys in following orders and tactics planned.

“We put pressure on Kelantan for 90 minutes and from there we seized control of the game and created opportunities for goals,” he said.

On the quarter-final match against Terengganu, the Australian-born coach said he respected the strength of the East Coast side and looked forward to an exciting game.

Meanwhile, Kelantan United coach, Nazrulerwan Makmor said the players lost their focus and failed to match the moves by the Bos Gaurus.

“In fact the first goal literally broke our game and we could not recover from that setback,” he said. — Bernama