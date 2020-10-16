Vietnam cancels 2020 F1 race due to Covid-19 pandemic

In this file photo taken February 14, 2020, a worker walks past the under-construction Formula One Vietnam Grand Prix race track site in Hanoi, amid concerns of the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak. — AFP pic

HANOI, Oct 16 — The organiser of Vietnam’s first Formula One grand prix today said it has cancelled the race, having already postponed the event initially scheduled for April due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This has been an extremely difficult but necessary decision to reach in view of the continued uncertainty caused by the global coronavirus pandemic,” Vietnam Grand Prix Corp said in an emailed statement. It said it will refund all tickets sold.

The Southeast Asian country has recorded over 1,110 Covid-19 infections, with 35 deaths, Ministry of Health data showed.

In July, Hanoi city authorities said the race could be held in November.

Later in July, Formula One scrapped all four of the season’s races in the Americas due to the pandemic and added three in Europe. — Reuters