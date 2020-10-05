Kafa obtains 2021 club licence

KOTA BARU, Oct 5 — The Kelantan Football Association (Kafa) have obtained the club licence to enable Kelantan to compete in next season’s Malaysia League (M-League).

Kafa president Datuk Shaari Mat Husin said he was informed of the approval earlier today by the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), adding that it was a conditional approval.

“The approval is conditional, we must show proof that our repayment plan as promised is settled by end of this month,” he said in a statement today.

Kelantan are currently competing in the Premier League and must win their last fixture against Johor Darul Ta’zim II (JDT II) at the Larkin Stadium on Friday to qualify for the Malaysia Cup competition.

Shaari said Kafa was committed to the scheduled repayment plan through the sale of shares of its subsidiary, Team Red Warriors Sdn Bhd.

“Kafa has settled part of the debts which had burdened the team all this while, including debts owed to former import players, local players, current players and the President’s Cup and Youth squads,” he said. — Bernama