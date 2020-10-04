Report: Man United set to sign Uruguay striker Cavani

Paris Saint-Germain's Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani looks on prior to the French L1 football match against Olympique Lyonnais at Groupama stadium in Lyon February 3, 2019. — AFP pic

MANCHESTER, Oct 4 — Manchester United have agreed a two-year deal with former Paris St Germain striker Edinson Cavani, French daily L’Equipe reported yesterday.

Uruguay international Cavani is a free agent having left Ligue 1 champions PSG at the end of his contract in June.

The 33-year-old was deemed surplus to requirements in the French capital but finished as PSG’s all-time top scorer with 200 goals in over 300 appearances in all competitions.

Cavani could offer United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer an experienced option in attack as they look to challenge on domestic and European fronts this season.

United are also looking to trim their squad before the transfer window shuts tomorrow and midfielder Andreas Pereira has joined Lazio on a season-long loan deal.

Portuguese defender Diogo Dalot has also been linked with a move to Serie A, with Italian media reporting that the full back is on the verge of completing a loan move to AC Milan. — Reuters