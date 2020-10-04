Kuching FA edge JDT II for fourth win in Premier League

KUCHING, Oct 4 — Kuching FA notched their fourth win in the Premier League when they edged Johor Darul Ta’zim II (JDT II) 2-1 at the State Stadium here today.

Kuching FA took a 22nd-minute lead when Bryan Jones Anicezio scored from the spot after referee Mohd Azriel Baharudin awarded them a penalty when JDT II’s Che Rashid Che Halim fouled Yuki Tanigawa in the box.

JDT II, however, equalised in the 49th minute through Fernando Rodriquez Ortega.

Then, just one minute after referee Mohd Azriel showed JDT II physical trainer David Agusti Martinez a yellow card for his behaviour on the sidelines in the 56th minute, Kuching FA made it 2-1 courtesy of a Yuta Suzuki pile-driver.

To compound JDT II’s misery, their hardman Garry Steven Robbat was flashed the yellow card in the 86th minute for a foul on Kuching FA’s Hudson Dias De Jesus. ­— Bernama