MFL gives JDT approval to bring fans into stadium. — Photo courtesy of Twitter/Johor Southern Tigers

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — The Malaysian Football League (MFL) today confirmed Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) is allowed to bring a small number of spectators for the match against Sabah at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, at Iskandar Puteri, last night.

In a statement today, MFL chief executive officer Datuk Ab Ghani Hassan said the 2020 Super League champions had applied to bring in not more 100 fans in conjunction with the presentation of the Super League championship trophy held at the end of the match.

He said MFL agreed to allow the request on condition the spectators present complied with the stipulated standard operating procedure (SOP) such as checking body temperature at the stadium entrance as well as practising physical distancing.

“As the match is the Super League champion decider with the presentation of championship trophy, JDT made an official application to MFL to bring the family members of players into the stadium.

“After discussing the request as well as looking at the venue structure and need for championship celebration, MFL agreed to allow some family members of players into the stadium by complying with the SOP,” he said in a statement.

JDT lived up to their billings when they defended their Super League title for the seventh consecutive time after thrashing Sabah 4-1 yesterday.

However, the historic success was marred by a viral video clip which showed the presence of some spectators including children at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium which triggered criticisms from local football fans.

In the video, a small group of spectators were seen not adhering to the SOP as they were seen no practising physical distancing when watching the game from the stand.

In this regard, Ab Ghani denied allegations that a large number of the Southern Tigers fans were allowed into the stadium.

“There were no outsiders except a small number of family members of JDT players in the stadium apart from officials on duty in the stadium,” he said. — Bernama