Super League: JDT want to celebrate title win at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium

JDT players celebrate a goal during the Super League title match against Selangor at Iskandar Puteri, Johor September 19, 2020. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, Sept 26 — Johor Darul Ta’zim’s (JDT) seventh consecutive Super League title celebration could be a little delayed after a 2-2 draw with Petaling Jaya (PJ) City FC last night, but winning it at home will be much sweeter, according to head coach Benjamin Mora.

The Southern Tigers were flying high since the resumption of the season, halted since March 16 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, having won all four matches including thrashing big boys Perak 7-0 and Selangor 6-1.

However, the six-time champions couldn’t repeat the feat at the Petaling Jaya Council Stadium last night against PJ City, which had upset JDT twice in their own fort, a 1-0 league win July last year and a 2-1 win in the 2018 Malaysia Cup.

“They can run because they have stamina and fast players thus giving us a difficult night. They are not the only team giving problems to JDT, all teams want to do so, but it is fine because we can get a wake up call over our performance. The point is good for me, I always judge players by attitude, effort and mentality.

“We controlled the game and had more possession, but we suffered against the counters and the fast attacks PJ City had, but basically we were unshaken defensively in some situations. We did a good job in the second half, controlled our game, developing what we wanted but could not score despite trying from flank, middle, etc.

“I want to win everywhere, away, home that is my mentality. But you cannot win always as you wish, but, yes, playing and winning (the title) at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium will be a nice thing for our boss TMJ (Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim), our players and JDT fans to see JDT lift the trophy there,” he told a press conference after the match, last night.

The Southern Tigers squad opened the scoring through prolific national striker Safawi Rasid in the 35th minute, but the home team equalised just two minutes later through D. Christie Jayaseelan.

PJ City then took the lead when K. Gurusamy converted a penalty in the 45th minute after JDT goalkeeper Mohd Farizal Marlias brought down Brazilian import striker Washington Brandao in the box.

But this time JDT, got one back in injury time of the first half through a penalty kick by Argentine import Gonzalo Cabrera after Safawi was fouled.

As JDT were set to face Sabah at home next weekend and Melaka away on Oct 10, Mora, who was expecting another tough fight from Sabah, was confident his charges could secure the title, having shown “very lethal performances” at the newly-built Sultan Ibrahim Stadium.

Meanwhile, PJ City coach K. Devan hailed his boys for showing “a different level of football against the best team in the country”, despite yet to secure their first win, since upsetting Pahang 3-2 in March, to avoid relegation.

“I think it is not a one-sided game, we defended and attacked equally well and scored two goals and gained a valuable one point. The credit goes to my boys, they stuck to the game plan and did very well.

“We have two more matches against UiTM FC and Police, where I believe, we have a chance of collecting full points and improving our position on the league chart if the players could maintain their performance. That is our target,’’ he said.

JDT remains at the top of the Super League with 23 points after nine matches, followed by Perak (17) and Kedah (16), who has a one game advantage while PJ City managed to claw up to ninth place with eight points, ahead of Felda United (seven), Sabah (six) and Police (-1), relegated. — Bernama