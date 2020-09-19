FAM: Fifa president Infantino’s speech reflects member countries’ sentiments

FAM president, Datuk Haji Hamidin Haji Mohd Amin said while emphasising that health is paramount, Infantino called on the football family to be introspective in making sure football is truly universal. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 ― The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) described International Football Federation (Fifa) president Gianni Infantino’s speech as reflecting the sentiments of member countries who do not want football to be the exclusive domain of certain continents or countries.

FAM president, Datuk Haji Hamidin Haji Mohd Amin said while emphasising that health is paramount, Infantino called on the football family to be introspective in making sure football is truly universal,

In his speech at the 70th Fifa Congress held for the first time via video conference Infantino called on the football world to be the agents of change and reforms in shaping the future of the sport that is free from corruption, racial discrimination and toxic values.

“As matter of fact, Infantino said, the Covid-19 pandemic has been an eye-opener giving us the opportunity to recoup and find ways to make the sport a transparent industry that promotes noble values,” Hamidin posted on FAM Facebook page @FAMalaysiaOfficial.

According to the post, vice president Datuk S. Sivasundaram and secretary general Stuart Ramalingam were also present at the virtual congress chaired by Infantino and assisted by Fifa secretary general Fatma Samoura. The two-hour congress commenced at 9pm Malaysian time, yesterday.

The 70th Fifa Congress was originally scheduled to take place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on June 5 but was postponed due to Covid-19 transmission.

Fifa had called on its member associations to reject all forms of racial discrimination, corruption and match-fixing as well as child abuse in ensuring that today's and future generations could play football in a safe environment.

Infantino urged delegates from the 211 member associations not to be complacent but to work and find ways in making football a truly global sport.

Infantino also reaffirmed Fifa’s mission in making football truly global by the year 2023 through a more equitable and balanced competition, transparent governance and education.

Hamidin also echoed Infantino's sentiments that in this era of globalisation, the world football family should make sure that the Fifa World Cup and all its competitions are not being dominated by a select few from certain countries or small clubs.

“If today only 10 teams are considered capable of winning the Fifa World Cup, we must think of creating the same prospect and opportunity for 50 countries.

“Do we have sufficient number of games and competitions now, or should the number be reduced or increased? Infantino's message comes at the right time. In view of the postponement of all international matches due to the Covid-19 outbreak, we can now dwell over the issue,” he said. ― Bernama