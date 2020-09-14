Squash Racquet Association wants Sukma events standardised

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — The Squash Racquet Association of Malaysia (SRAM) wants future Malaysian Games (Sukma) hosts to standardise the number of events organised.

This is following the move by upcoming games host, Johor to drop the men’s and women’s team event from the programme for the first time, leaving only contesting five events – men’s and women’s singles; men’s, women’s and mixed doubles to be contested.

Squash’s technical delegate to Sukma, Peter Chee said the national games had reached a stage where the “host states choose to leave out sports and events that are not favourable for their medal collections to top the tally, which is very unhealthy for the development of the sports.”

“I have been a technical delegate for at least 10 Sukma games, every host will change the number of events contested. Usually, there are two singles and two team events, but this time (there is) no team event, which has caused uneasiness among all other state associations.

“So we suggested to the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) and Sukma Supreme Committee to standardise that the said seven events must be listed for all Sukma games,” he said in a press conference after a meeting with the OCM at the Wisma OCM here, today. — Bernama