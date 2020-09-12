Neymar back in PSG squad for Marseille game after Covid-19 quarantine

File photo of Paris St Germain’s Neymar reacting during the match against AS Saint-Etienne at the Stade de France , Saint Denis near Paris, July 24, 2020. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Sept 12 — Brazilian star Neymar is back in the Paris Saint-Germain squad for tomorrow’s Ligue 1 match against arch-rivals Marseille after serving a Covid-19 quarantine, PSG coach Thomas Tuchel has confirmed.

Neymar tested positive for coronavirus on September 2, having contracted the virus holidaying in Ibiza following the 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final in Lisbon last month.

The Brazilian, along with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes, were all quarantined, with Neymar making his return to training yesterday.

PSG confirmed three more cases with L’Equipe identifying them as Argentine striker Mauro Icardi, Brazilian defender Marquinhos and goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

Apart from Mbappe all of them contracted the virus after jetting off to Ibiza following the Champions League defeat.

“Who’s back? It’s Keylor, Angel di Maria, ‘Ney’ and ‘Leo’ (Paredes), as well as (new signing Alessandro) Florenzi,” PSG coach Tuchel said.

“If I ask them if they want to play, their response will be yes. We’ll decide tomorrow.

“It’s a question of knowing whether they’ll start or finish the match for us.

“You don’t have to wait too long. If there is no risk, we’ll try.”

PSG’s season opener was pushed back because of their European exploits. But missing some of their most prized players, the capital club fell to a 1-0 defeat by newly-promoted Lens in their rescheduled game on Thursday.

After hosting Marseille at the Parc des Princes tomorrow, PSG play Metz on Wednesday before travelling to pacesetters Nice the following Sunday. — AFP