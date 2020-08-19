PSG fans flock to streets after clinching Champions League final spot

Paris St Germain fans celebrate after their Champions League semi final match against RB Leipzig August 19, 2020. ― Reuters pic

PARIS, Aug 19 ― Several thousand Paris St Germain fans headed to Paris' Champs Elysee avenue last night, setting off flares and fireworks as they celebrated their team reaching the Champions League final for the first time after beating RB Leipzig.

Supporters linked arms and chanted in close-knit groups, though few in the crowd wore face masks despite a recent uptick in Covid-19 infections in France.

Large crowds also gathered outside the French champions' Parc des Princes stadium, while Parisians lined up in and outside bars to watch the game.

PSG clinched a 3-0 win over Leipzig at the match held in Lisbon. They will meet either Olympique Lyonnais or Bayern Munich in Sunday's final. ― Reuters