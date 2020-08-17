Hafizh Syahrin says glad to escape major injury after ‘nasty’ collision at Austrian GP

Hafizh Syahrin confirmed that he did not sustain any serious injury in the incident. — Picture via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — National Moto2 rider, Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah still feels the pain from injuries he sustained in a horrific crash during the Austrian Grand Prix (GP) at the Red Bull Ring Circuit on Sunday.

However, the Inde Aspar Team rider said he was glad when the medical team had confirmed that he did not sustain any serious injury in the incident.

“I am glad as there were no serious injuries, but the crash was very nasty. I still feel the pain on both legs, especially my left leg.

“Currently, I’m using crutches to help with my movement and I hope to recover as soon as possible, and hopefully I can ride for this weekend’s race (Styrian GP),” he told Malaysian reporters via WhatsApp.

Meanwhile, the Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team principal Datuk Razlan Razali was also grateful that the 26-year-old rider escaped serious injuries and hoped for Hafizh Syahrin speedy recovery.

In the incident, Hafizh Syahrin was speeding when he went straight into Moto2 championship leader Enea Bastianini's bike that was lying on the middle of the track. Bastianini (Italtrans Racing Team) had earlier suffered a crash but managed to dash for safety, leaving the bike on the track.

Spaniard Jorge Martin of Red Bull KTM Ajo, clinched his maiden Moto2 victory after clocking 19 minute 24.723 seconds in 13 laps.

SKY Racing Team VR46 rider, Luca Marini and German rider, Marcel Schrotter of Liqui Moly Intact GP came in second and third place 2.195 secs and 4.782 secs respectively behind Martin.

The upcoming race is the Styrian GP, slated to be held at the same circuit this weekend. — Bernama