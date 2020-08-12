Liverpool set for record payday as clubs agree to delay cuts

Liverpool players and staff celebrate with the Premier League trophy at Anfield July 23, 2020. ― Reuters pic

LONDON, Aug 12 — Liverpool will receive a record £175 million (RM954.9 million) payout for winning the Premier League after all 20 clubs in England's top-flight agreed to postpone any reductions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the Times.

The newspaper reported on Wednesday that teams will receive their entire payout for last season and rebates to broadcasters, which could amount to £330 million, would be spread out over future campaigns.

If the rebate was applied, Liverpool's prize money would have been reduced by £21 million, the Times said, citing financial expert Swiss Ramble.

The 2019-20 season was the first of a three-year cycle in which international broadcast revenue would be allocated to clubs based on where they finished in the table instead of it being split equally between the teams.

The Times also said top flight teams had agreed to make solidarity payments to English Football League (EFL) clubs in addition to the £125 million in advance payments agreed in April.

The Premier League declined to comment. — Reuters