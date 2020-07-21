FAM forms selection committee ahead of 2021 Congress

FAM has set up a selection committee to ensure the smooth election process of the association’s executive committee for the 2021-2025 term at next year’s FAM Congress. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has set up a selection committee to ensure the smooth election process of the association’s executive committee for the 2021-2025 term at next year’s FAM Congress.

FAM said in a statement today that the decision was to ensure that the election of leadership in the national football governing body would be carried out without being influenced by any party.

“The selection committee has been formed by FAM to ensure its election system is in line with the practices (proper and transparent governance) adopted by the AFC (Asian Football Confederation) and FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association),” it said.

The formation of the four-man selection panel, comprising a chairman and three independent officers, was among four decisions made at the 11th FAM executive committee meeting at Wisma FAM today.

Also approved was the proposed amendment to the FAM Statute to ensure that the statute at the affiliate level would be aligned with what is contained in the FAM Statute, besides taking into account the concept of separation between football association (FA) and football club (FC).

The meeting also confirmed that the management of the Amateur Football League (AFL), which is currently under the Malaysian Football League (MFL), will be taken over by FAM beginning next season.

Meanwhile, FAM confirmed that its 56th annual general meeting (AGM) will be held at a leading hotel in the capital on August 29. — Bernama