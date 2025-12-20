LONDON, Dec 20 — Ruben Amorim believes Manchester United can win the Premier League far sooner than the 10 or 11 years that Alex Ferguson fears it could take.

The Red Devils have failed to add to their 20 English league titles since the Scot bowed out as a champion in 2013.

Ferguson recently told Press Box PR that he felt United are “now in the same situation” as Liverpool were when they went 30 years without winning the title.

The club great said it “could be 10 years, 11 years” until the Premier League trophy returns to Old Trafford, but Amorim is confident it will not take that long.

“He understands football more than me, especially English football,” the current United boss told reporters yesterday.

“I think we are not (going to take that) long to win a league. And I don’t know which manager is going to be here.

“But I truly believe that we can fight for the title in the next (few) years. And I think it’s not going to take so many years.”

United are sixth in the Premier League table ahead of Sunday’s match against third-placed Aston Villa after an inconsistent season so far.

Amorim was also asked at his pre-match press conference for his reaction to comments given by Bruno Fernandes to Portuguese media, in which the club captain said United had wanted to sell him in the summer transfer window.

Fernandes said Amorim still had him in his plans, which had convinced him to stay at Old Trafford, but he said he had been hurt by the stance of the club’s hierarchy.

Amorim said his Portuguese compatriot, who joined United in 2020, had “said what he’s feeling”.

“Of course, we can avoid these things because we already know the noise, but he talked with the board and I think everything is clear,” said the United boss.

Fernandes also suggested not everybody defended United the way he does.

“I don’t know if it’s fair,” said Amorim. “He just spoke about his feelings. He needs to answer to that, it’s not me.

“I think he’s an example that he gives everything. He puts everything on the line in every training session and every match. In that department, he’s special.” — AFP