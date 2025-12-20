HANGZHOU, Dec 20 — Japanese world champion Akane Yamaguchi will face an immediate rematch with world-number-one An Se-young in the women’s semi-finals of badminton’s World Tour Finals, after the South Korean beat her in a Group A clash in Hangzhou yesteray.

Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon beat Han Yue to finish second in Group B. Intanon will face China’s Wang Zhiyi, the group winner, in the semis today, after a draw decided the last-four match-ups.

Chinese men’s world champion Shi Yuqi is set to face Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the semis, while Frenchman Christo Popov will play Japan’s Kodai Naraoka.

“This means a lot to me. I think fans in France are really looking forward to watching me play tomorrow... I think these kinds of results are good for France and show that we are growing as a nation,” Popov said.

With their semi-finals spots already confirmed, Yamaguchi took the opener against An with some powerful smashes but the Paris Olympics champion capitalised on her opponent’s errors to regain momentum and win the second game.

South Korea’s An Se-young hits a return to Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi during their women’s singles semi-final match at the BWF Badminton World Tour Finals at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium in Hangzhou, in eastern China’s Zhejiang province December 20, 2025. — Reuters pic

Yamaguchi pushed hard in the decider but An’s stout defence helped her pick up a 14-21 21-5 21-14 win.

Ratchanok sailed past her opponent 21-17 21-10 to finish second in Group B and book a spot in the next stage of the competition, along with China’s Wang Zhiyi, who had won both her games.

Pornpawee Chochuwong exited due to an injury on Thursday, leaving the group to be contested by the remaining three players.

In men’s Group B, China’s Li Shifeng was forced to retire in his match against Taiwan’s Chou Tien-chen after the Asian Games gold medallist twisted his right foot while leading 21-14 14-11. Both players were already eliminated after losing their first two games.

Shi beat Naraoka 21-9 21-11 to take top spot in Group B, while Popov topped Group A with a 18-21 21-16 21-13 win over Jonatan Christie.

Paris Olympics silver medallist Vitidsarn outplayed Denmark’s Anders Antonsen 21-15 18-21 21-13 to finish second in Group A.

“Really happy. It was difficult to control, I had to attack first. ⁠It was a long match with long rallies and I am very tired,” Vitidsarn said. — Reuters