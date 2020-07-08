Usain Bolt unveils name that befits world’s fastest man’s daughter: Olympia Lightning

Usain Bolt’s girlfriend Kasi Bennett poses with their daughter Olympia Lightning. — Picture via Twitter/Usain St. Leo Bolt

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — World behold, “Olympia Lightning Bolt”. A fitting name for a child to the fastest man on earth, Usain Bolt.

The Internet went abuzz when the Jamaican sprint star took to social media to reveal the name of his firstborn while wishing girlfriend Kasi Bennett a happy birthday.

“ I want to wish my gf (girlfriend) @kasi__b a happy birthday. I get to spend ur (your) special day with u (you).

“We have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt,” the eight-time Olympic medallist said in a tweet.

Bolt shared vintage-style images of his girlfriend dressed in white while holding their daughter, in addition to posting photos of Olympia in a dusty pink gown and a matching headband along with the hashtag #OlympiaLightningBolt.

I want to wish my gf @kasi__b a happy birthday. I get to spend ur special day with u. I want nothing but happiness for u & will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on ur face. We have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt ⚡️🎉🎊💫 pic.twitter.com/FhlwdaF2Zx — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) July 7, 2020

The post as at this evening has been retweeted 4,100 times on Twitter and received about 460,000 likes on Instagram.

Many who commented on the photos congratulated Bolt and his partner of four years, but it looks like baby Olympia herself is starting to gain adoring fans.

Olympia was born on 17 May this year but her name was kept a secret until now.

Bolt confirmed his girlfriend’s pregnancy in January when he posted an Instagram photo of her in a flowing red dress cradling her baby bump. — Bernama