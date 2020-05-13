Sultan of Selangor Cup on Aug 15 called off, says Selangor palace

Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah attends the 14th opening ceremony for the second term of Selangor State Assembly in Shah Alam March 18, 2019. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, May 13 — Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has decided to cancel the 19th edition of the Sultan Selangor’s Cup 2020 scheduled to take place at the Shah Alam Stadium on August 15.

The annual friendly football match between Selangor and Singapore takes place as part of efforts to revive the traditional football rivalry between both sides.

The Selangor Palace, in a statement today, said Sultan Sharafuddin’s decision took into account the health and safety of the fans which is of utmost importance, adding that he hoped that they would accept the decision and stay safe during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Sultan Sharafuddin does not want the match to be held ‘behind-closed-doors’ in an empty stadium.

“The Sultan of Selangor’s Cup has always been about the Selangor and Singapore fans playing an integral part of the match and will always continue to be so,” the statement read.

The palace said the match will now be played next year. — Bernama