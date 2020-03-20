Covid-19: BWF postpones Thomas, Uber cup to August

BWF sec-gen Thomas Lund said the 2020 Thomas and Uber Cup Finals Badminton Tournament which was supposed to take place from May 16-24, has been postponed to August 15-23 following the Covid-19 pandemic. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — The 2020 Thomas and Uber Cup Finals Badminton Tournament which was supposed to take place at Ceres Arena in Aarhus, Denmark from May 16-24 has been postponed to August 15-23 following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Badminton World Federation (BWF) secretary-general, Thomas Lund, in a statement issued today, said the decision was made after consulting Badminton Denmark, the BWF Council, Aarhus Municipality and also its commercial partners.

“All relevant health, safety and logistical risks have been considered by BWF, Badminton Denmark, tournament organisers, Sport Event Denmark, and the local Aarhus government in reaching this decision.

“The health, safety and wellbeing of all athletes, their entourage, officials and the greater badminton community is the top priority,” Lund added.

He said the decision to postpone the prestigious badminton teams tournament was also made due to heightened travel and quarantine restrictions imposed by several countries, besides subsequent extreme logistical complications.

“While we look forward to staging this tournament at a later date, our thoughts are first and foremost with everyone affected by this pandemic around the world,” Lund asserted.

Sharing his sentiments was Badminton Denmark chief executive officer, Bo Jensen who revealed that they had to make a difficult decision to postpone the tournament amid the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak, globally.

“We look forward to working with the BWF and our partners to stage this event at a more appropriate time. However, our immediate concern is with the safety of all involved in this very uncertain time,” Jensen added.

Following the latest decision, BWF said that their Members’ Forum and also the Annual General Meeting which initially was to be held on March 20 and 21, has been moved to Aug 20 and 21, respectively.

Meanwhile, BWF, in a separate statement revealed that five other tournaments including three continental championships which were 2020 Tokyo Olympics Games qualifying tournaments have been called off for the same reason.

The tournaments are the 2020 Croatian International and also the 2020 Peru International, 2020 European Championships, 2020 Badminton Asia Championships and also the XXIV Pan Am Individual Championships, all originally slated for next month. — Bernama