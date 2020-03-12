Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik off to a flyer at All England

K Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik defeated national teammates Soh Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Muhd Rumsani 21-15 and 21-17 in the opening round. — Action Images pic via Reuters UALA LUMPUR, March 12 — National top-ranked men’s doubles pair, Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik kicked off their campaign with a winning start at the All England Badminton Championships in Birmingham, England, on Wednesday.

The 8th-seeded pair who is world number 10th, defeated their teammates, Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Muhd Rumsani winning 21-15 and 21-17 in the opening round match at the Arena Birmingham, according to the Badminton World Federation (BWF) in their website www.bwfworldtour.bwfbadminton.com.

National professional men’s doubles pair, Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi also advanced into the second round by dislodging young Chinese pair, He Ji Ting and Tan Qiangb 19-21, 21-15 and 21-12 in the US1.1 million (RM4.677 million) tournament.

In the women doubles pair, two Malaysian representatives — Vivian Hoo Kah Mun-Yap Cheng Wen and Chow Mei Kuan-Lee Meng Yean, also made it to the second round after outgunning their respective opponents.

Hoo and Yap defeated the scratch pair of Nadia Fankhauser and Iris Tabeling (Switzerland/Netherlands) with a 21-13 and 21-17 win, while Mei Kuan and Meng Yean edged Li Wen Mei and Zheng Yu of China 15-21, 21-15 and 21-18. — Bernama