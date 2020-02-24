Kedah face uphill task in second round FA Cup match

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir (second left) welcoming Kedah's football players at Wisma Darulaman in Alor Star, July 17, 2019. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, Feb 24 — Kedah will have their work cut out for them in their mission to defend the 2020 FA Cup after being drawn to battle another football giant, Pahang in the second round.

Along with Selangor, the Red Eagle squad has been the most successful team in the Malaysia Cup history for having won the title five times. Kedah are looking to record a hat-trick at their home turf, Darul Aman stadium in Alor Setar.

A total of 16 FA Cup second round matches will take place on March 17 and 18.

Kedah Football Association (KFA) executive secretary Shahrul Shamsudin, however, is confident that the team will be able to showcase a great performance since preparations for Aidil Sharin Sahak’s squad started in December for the Asian Champions League (ACL) playoffs.

“We will be meeting a strong team and this match promises to be exciting. In this elimination round the draw depends on luck but we will try our best to advance to the next round.

“We have played a number of competitive matches, including the ACL so we treat all matches equally. We have identified some weaknesses after the Unity Shield action against Perak and have made some improvements,” he told reporters after the second-round draw ceremony, today.

Kedah will kick off the season with a clash against six-time Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) for the Charity Shield this Friday at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, Iskandar Puteri.

JDT, the 2016 FA Cup champions are having an easier route as they will face an amateur team from the M3 League, Kuala Lumpur Rovers.

Meanwhile, Selangor will meet Sarawak United FC, Perak to meet Kuala Terengganu Rovers, Sarawak to clash with Terengganu FC while Sabah will meet Kuala Lumpur.

The second round of the FA Cup will involve 32 teams, including 12 CIMB Super League teams, eight Premier League teams, nine M3 League teams and three M4 League teams.

Earlier, Shopee Mobile Malaysia Sdn Bhd, signed an agreement with the Malaysian Football League (MFL) as the main sponsor of the FA Cup for the third consecutive year.

Second round draw

Felda United vs Kelantan United

Melaka vs Langkawi City FC

Markless ST vs Armed Forces FC

Selangor vs Sarawak United FC

PJ City FC vs Imigresen FC

Kuantan FC vs KSR Sains

Mahsa vs PDRM

Perak vs Kuala Terengganu Rovers

KL Rovers vs JDT

UiTM FC vs Kuching FA

Sarawak vs Terengganu FC

SS FC vs UKM FC

Kelantan vs Protap FC

Penang vs Negri Sembilan

Kedah vs Pahang

Sabah vs Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama