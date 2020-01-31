Racing Point F1 team renamed Aston Martin from 2021

A worker cleans next to an Aston Martin logo on a car inside the company's showroom in Doha, October 19, 2013. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Jan 31 — The Racing Point Formula One team will be rebranded Aston Martin from the 2021 season, James Bond’s favourite carmaker announced today after securing a sizeable investment deal.

Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, whose son Lance Stroll drives for Racing Point, has agreed to be part of a deal to pump £500 million (RM2.69 billion) into the struggling Aston Martin that includes the rebrand.

“The Racing Point F1 team will become the Aston Martin F1 works team with effect from the 2021 season,” Aston Martin said in a statement.

“This agreement is for a 10-year initial term.”

A consortium led by Lawrence Stroll will inject £182 million into Aston Martin, whose cars play a starring role in the 007 spy films.

Aston Martin additionally plans to raise a further £318 million via a rights issue supported by its major shareholders.

“The difficult trading performance in 2019 resulted in severe pressure on liquidity which has left the company with no alternative but to seek substantial additional equity financing,” Aston Martin chair Penny Hughes said in today’s statement.

“Without this the balance sheet is not robust enough to support the operations of the group. Notwithstanding recent weak trading, the strength of the Aston Martin brand and our expanding portfolio of cars has allowed us to attract a strong new partner in Mr Stroll to support the turnaround of the business,” she added. — AFP