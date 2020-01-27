Players must get used to synthetic shuttlecocks quickly, says Misbun Sidek

National men’s singles head coach Datuk Misbun Sidek said although the players might have some problems, they have no choice but to quickly learn to use the synthetic shuttlecocks so as not to lag behind.— Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — All national badminton players have been advised to get used to synthetic shuttlecocks as quickly as possible to ensure that they will not face any problem when the use of the synthetic shuttlecocks is implemented in all tournaments from next year.

National men’s singles head coach Datuk Misbun Sidek said although the players might have some problems, they have no choice but to quickly learn to use the synthetic shuttlecocks so as not to lag behind.

“We know that the Badminton World Federation (BWF) wants to use the synthetic shuttlecocks from next year, and the supply (of the synthetic shuttlecocks) should have been made available now, so we will use it interchangeably with the traditional feather shuttlecocks during our training.

“We just cannot take this matter lightly.

“I’m sure many players will feel disappointed, but they have to get over it and start practising with the synthetic shuttlecocks until they get better at it,” he said.

Misbun said the players also need to learn to control their smashes as too much impact may affect the movement of the synthetic shuttlecocks.

The BWF, in a statement issued on January 20, said its research and development unit had been carrying out extensive testing of various prototypes with Yonex over the last few years and that the experiments showed that the synthetic feather shuttle could reduce shuttlecock usage by up to 25 per cent, providing a significant environmental and economic edge for badminton.

As such, they decided that the traditional feather shuttlecocks will be replaced with synthetic ones in all BWF-sanctioned tournaments from next year.

The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) has lauded the decision, saying that it believed that the world’s badminton governing body had looked into every detail, including the impact on the players. — Bernama