Lewandowski has scored 30 goals in 24 games for Bayern so far this season. — Reuters pic

MUNICH, Dec 20 — Prolific Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski will go under the knife tomorrow to fix a groin strain during German football’s winter break, coach Hansi Flick has revealed.

“He’ll be operated on right after the match, we don’t want to waste any time,” explained Flick.

The Polish target-man has scored 30 goals in 24 games for Bayern so far this season, and the 31-year-old would likely be fit for the reception of Hertha Berlin January 19. — AFP