Malaysia net second gold in ice skating in Manila

Malaysia’s Ashley Chin, Chong An Ja, Kynie Chan and Dione Tan celebrate with their gold medals after winning the women’s 3000m relay short track title at the 30th SEA Games in Manila December 3, 2019. — Bernama pic

MANILA, Dec 4 — Malaysia won the women’s 3000m relay short track title at the 30th SEA Games here yesterday, the country’s second gold in ice skating.

Malaysia’s quartet of Kynie Chan, Ashley Chin, Chong An Ja and Dione Tan clocked 4 min 53.235 sec to clinch the gold at the SM Megamall Ice Skating Rink.

Indonesia took the silver in a time of 5:03.758s and third were Singapore in 5:12.447s.

The national ice-skating squad also grabbed the silver and bronze in the women’s individual 500m short track speed.

Tan Dione won the silver with a time of 47.594s while An Ja clocked 47.657s for bronze. Goh Cheyenne from Singapore took the gold in 46.421s.

Team manager Wong De Vin hoped that the team would keep up the momentum to meet their four-gold target.

“Of course, I’m happy we won the medals. The other countries have improved and this is a good development for the sport,” he told Bernama.

Olympian Julian Yee had earlier retained his men’s free skating gold medal. — Bernama