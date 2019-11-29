SEA Games athletes told to stay focused, despite teething problems

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman said the ministry through the National Sports Council (MSN) and the National Sports Institute are ready with their contingency plans to overcome any problems. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PORT KLANG, Nov 29 — National athletes competing in the 30th SEA Games have been told to keep their focus on their medal targets and not to be distracted by problems arising from game organising shortcomings.

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman said the ministry through the National Sports Council (MSN) and the National Sports Institute are ready with their contingency plans to overcome any problems.

“I want athletes and officers to stay focussed as all countries are facing the same problems as we must concentrate on realising our 70 gold medal target,” said Syed Saddiq when asked by reporters on the issue of food and facilities faced by national athletes competing in the 30th SEA Games.

He told reporters after attending the arrival of “The Ship For Southeast Asia And Japanese Youth” (SSEAYP) at Boustead Cruise Centre Terminal in Pulau Indah here today.

He added that the ministry had sent the second batch of halal food to Manila, Philippines today.

On Wednesday, the media reported that 500 large packets of Brahim meals were specially flown to the Philippines for Malaysian athletes and officers at the biennial Games.

On SSEAYP 2019, Syed Saddiq said the programme is the best platform for participants to hone their leadership skills and learn the cultures of various communities in southeast Asia.

The SSEAYP programme which entered its 46th edition is hosting 330 youth ambassadors from 10 southeast Asian countries and Japan.

Twenty nine Malaysian youths from various backgrounds were selected by the Youth and Sports Ministry to take part in the 52-day programme.

SSEAYP which was held onboard the Nippon Maru, departed Tokyo, Japan on Oct 25 and sailed to Vietnam, Singapore, Myanmar and now it is stopping in Malaysia for four days before sailing to back to Tokyo. — Bernama