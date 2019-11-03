Sabah Sukma swimmer Janetty John Fabian shines in Labuan international meet

LABUAN, Nov 3 — Sabah’s Sukma swimmer Janetty John Fabian made history at the 4th Labuan International Swimming Championships 2019 today, clinching eight golds and one silver from the nine events she contested in to emerge as the overall champion.

The 14-year-old from the Penampang Preppies Swimming Club won the 100m backstroke event with a time of one minute and 16 seconds (1:16s), 100m freestyle (1:02s), 200m freestyle (2:25s), 50m freestyle (29s), 50m backstroke (33s ), 50m breaststroke (37s), 100m butterfly (1:11s), and the 4x50m (mixed Under-18) medley relay with a time of two minutes and 14 seconds (2:14s).

Her winning times in the 100m freestyle and 50m breaststroke events were also new personal bests.

She finished second in the100m breaststroke (Girls 13-14) with a time of one minute 26 seconds (1:26s) behind Kristen Chong Siew Yet of Sailfish Aquatic Athletic of Miri (1:25s), Sarawak.

The student of SMK Bahang, Penampang had been called up for national duty in 2018 during the 10th Asian School Games (ASG) in Shah Alam, Selangor, and was shortlisted by the Sabah Aquatic Sports Association (SASA) to undergo training for Sukma 2020.

Emmanuel Sipawol, 14, also from Penampang Preppies Swimming Club, clinched five golds to emerge the best boy swimmer in Group 2, while Tan Jie Sheng, 16, from Labuan International School (LIS) was the best boy swimmer in Group 1, clinching five golds, two silvers and two bronzes; and Siti Izzah Atira Tanan, the best girl swimmer in Group 1 with five golds.

Penampang Preppies were the overall champions of the 4th Labuan International Swimming Championships 2019 held at the Labuan International School with a tally of 101 medals (42 golds, 26 silvers and 33 bronzes), Sekolah Sukan Malaysia Sabah finished second with 41 medals (24 golds, 10 silvers and seven bronzes) and the Labuan International School in third with 35 medals (10 golds, 14 silvers and 11 bronzes).

The Labuan Aquatic Association in collaboration with Labuan International School (LIS), hosted the two-day event which is open to swimmers aged between 8 and 18 years from affiliated clubs.

A total of 179 swimmers from 10 clubs took part in the event including Penampang Preppies Swimming Club with 46 swimmers, Sekolah Sukan Malaysia Sabah (12), NHS Swimming Club Melaka (13), Miri Sailfish (16), KRP Miri (three), Brunei Speed Swimming Club (three), PSI Brunei (nine), Labuan Swimming Association (18), Labuan International School (31) and Labuan Aquatic Association with 28 swimmers.

The annual event is aimed at creating a platform for swimmers to learn the values of sportsmanship, teamwork as well as the opportunity to work towards a specific goal.

LIS chief executive officer Jaffree Ismail said the school was committed to making the Labuan International Swimming Championship a premier sporting event, in hopes to develop Labuan as a key aquatic sports centre.

Labuan MP Datuk Rozman Isli said the event had also contributed greatly to the development of swimming in the state.

“Having an Olympic-sized swimming pool, we should make use of it for the better, to scout new young talents,” he said at the closing ceremony.

Rozman also announced an undisclosed amount of allocation for next year’s event.

The event was supported by Majlis Sukan Wilayah Persekutuan and jointly sponsored by LIS, Mariner Hotel Labuan, Market Management Services Sdn Bhd (Education Placement), Swimshop2U, FINIS, Real OutPlay, Milo — as the official malt chocolate beverage, SkyBlue Water and Sky Park Trading. — Bernama