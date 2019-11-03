Malaysia’s hockey team emerges as maiden Tuanku Zara Cup champions

Raja Permaisuri of Perak Tuanku Zara Salim presents the trophy as Malaysia emerged as champions of the first Women’s International Indoor Hockey Tournament Tuanku Zara Cup after defeating Uzbekistan 3-0 in the final at Dewan Jubli Perak November 3, 2019

KUALA KANGSAR, Nov 3 — Malaysia emerged as champions of the first Women’s International Indoor Hockey Tournament Tuanku Zara Cup after defeating Uzbekistan 3-0 in the final at Dewan Jubli Perak here today.

The squad under coach Muhammad Dharmaraj Abdullah opened the score via a penalty corner by Nur Aisyah Yaacob in the 25th minute.

Five minutes later, Nur Aisyah again put Malaysia ahead via another penalty corner.

Uzbekistan under Liliya Mutalapova tried to bounce back but instead suffered another setback by Qasidah Najwa Muhammad Halimi who made it 3-0 for Malaysia.

In the third and fourth placing decider, Taiwan Taipei defeated Philippines 4-0.

The Raja Permaisuri of Perak Tuanku Zara Salim gave away the prizes to all winners.

The four-day tournament from October 31 was participated by Uzbekistan, Nepal, Taiwan, Philippines and Malaysia. — Bernama